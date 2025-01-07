Ex-Waterbury Official Sentenced For Hit-Run Crash That Left Teen With Severe Brain Injury

John Egan, the former chair of Waterbury’s zoning commission, received a 10-year sentence on Tuesday, Jan. 7, with all but two years suspended, authorities said.

Egan struck Brian Calle, then 17, as he rode his scooter home from work just after midnight on May 26, 2023, at the intersection of Highland Avenue and West Main Street. Egan allegedly fled the scene, leaving Calle critically injured.

Calle suffered a traumatic brain injury and spent 10 months hospitalized. He can no longer speak or feed himself and now requires round-the-clock care, according to a lawsuit filed by his family against Egan and others, CT Insider reported.

Police said Egan consumed 16 alcoholic drinks the night of the crash at two different bars. Surveillance footage showed he began drinking at Verdi around 2:30 p.m. on May 25 before leaving at 10:30 p.m. to continue drinking at The Cave. Police said Egan left that bar shortly before the crash.

In addition to his role on the zoning board, Egan also served as the golf coach at Holy Cross High School. He resigned shortly after his arrest.

