Driver In Critical Condition Following Waterbury Crash

Waterbury police were called to the 2500 block of South Main Street crash around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16.

Emergency crews had to cut a 49-year-old Naugatuck man from his vehicle so paramedics could rush him to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to Waterbury police.

The second driver, a 34-year-old Waterbury man, sustained a minor leg injury but declined medical transport at the scene, police said.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

