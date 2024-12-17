A Few Clouds 54°

SHARE

Driver In Critical Condition Following Waterbury Crash

A Connecticut man is battling for his life after a two-car crash in New Haven County earlier this week. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Unsplash/Max Fleischmann
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Waterbury police were called to the 2500 block of South Main Street crash around 8:15 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16. 

Emergency crews had to cut a 49-year-old Naugatuck man from his vehicle so paramedics could rush him to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he remains in critical but stable condition, according to Waterbury police.

The second driver, a 34-year-old Waterbury man, sustained a minor leg injury but declined medical transport at the scene, police said. 

Police are investigating the cause of the crash. 

to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE