Police said the ordeal began when a woman approached officers at the department’s Command Post on Willow Street and Hillside Avenue. She reported she had just been involved in an argument with her ex-boyfriend, 38-year-old Devin Ramsubhag, at his home on Buckland Drive.

According to investigators, Ramsubhag drove to the woman’s Plaza Avenue home and crashed into her car several times with his vehicle. The woman was not home at the time, and no one was reported hurt.

Police said Ramsubhag returned to his Buckland Drive home, where he barricaded himself inside. The Waterbury Emergency Response Team and Hostage Negotiation Team were sent to de-escalate the situation or remove him.

Ramsubhag eventually surrendered without incident.

During the investigation, officers seized ammunition and a semi-automatic AR-15 rifle. Police said Ramsubhag is a convicted felon prohibited from having firearms or ammunition.

He was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and is expected to face multiple charges, including:

Reckless driving

Evading responsibility

Interfering with an officer

Breach of peace 2nd degree

Criminal mischief 3rd degree

Failure to drive in proper lane

Threatening 2 – physical threat

Criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition

Possession of a firearm without a serial number or marking

Police confirmed all roads in the area have since reopened, and both Bucks Hill School and Bucks Hill Annex are no longer on lockdown.

