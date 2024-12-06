Desire Aitken is wanted for multiple serious offenses, including assault in the first degree, carrying a pistol without a permit, and criminal attempt at murder, Waterbury Police said. Authorities added that she will be charged with murder once she is arrested.

The charges stem from the January 30 shooting of 38-year-old Keno Williams, who was found inside his crashed car outside of Bertie’s Restaurant on North Main Street in Waterbury with a bullet wound to the back of his head, police said.

Angela Bodden-Mitchell, 18, was arrested in connection with the killing on February 3. She was charged with criminal attempt at murder and conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree, Waterbury said. She is being held on a $2.5 million bond.

According to police, the incident began as an apparent robbery attempt that escalated into gunfire. Williams was shot in his car, which then crashed in the restaurant parking lot. Paramedics rushed him to Saint Mary’s Hospital, where he died days later.

Authorities urge anyone with information on Aitken’s whereabouts to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or the anonymous Crime Stoppers tip line at 203-755-1234.

