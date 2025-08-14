Dennis "Gabi" Barriera, 41, of Waterbury, was riding a motorcycle around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The crash was reported at the corner of East Main Street and Baldwin Street, Waterbury police said.

Barriera was rushed to a nearby hospital, but police confirmed he later died.

Police said the only person in the other vehicle involved was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

Friends and family held a community memorial for Barriera on Wednesday.

"He had a big heart, always willing to lend a hand and show kindness to those around him. Described by friends, family, and his fiancée (Amneris) as a true gentleman, his warmth and compassion left a lasting impression on everyone he met," his obituary said.

He worked as a mechanic at Blasius Auto in Middletown.

Waterbury police are investigating the cause of the crash. They ask anyone with information about the wreck to contact authorities.

