Fair 79°

SHARE

Dennis "Gabi" Barriera ID'd As Man Killed In Waterbury Crash

The Waterbury community is mourning after a local man died from injuries in a serious motorcycle crash at a major city intersection.

Dennis Barriera

Dennis Barriera

Photo Credit: Facebook/Dennis Barriera
Josh Lanier
Email me Read More Stories

Dennis "Gabi" Barriera, 41, of Waterbury, was riding a motorcycle around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 12. The crash was reported at the corner of East Main Street and Baldwin Street, Waterbury police said.

Barriera was rushed to a nearby hospital, but police confirmed he later died.

Police said the only person in the other vehicle involved was not hurt and stayed at the scene.

Friends and family held a community memorial for Barriera on Wednesday. 

"He had a big heart, always willing to lend a hand and show kindness to those around him. Described by friends, family, and his fiancée (Amneris) as a true gentleman, his warmth and compassion left a lasting impression on everyone he met," his obituary said

He worked as a mechanic at Blasius Auto in Middletown.

Waterbury police are investigating the cause of the crash. They ask anyone with information about the wreck to contact authorities.

to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE