CT Man Arrested In Waterbury Fatal Shooting; Second Suspect On The Run: Police

Authorities have arrested a 37-year-old man in connection with a fatal Waterbury shooting earlier this month. 

Latroy Young and Gerald Brown

Photo Credit: Waterbury Police Department
Frank Garay

Photo Credit: Facebook
Josh Lanier
Josh Lanier

Latroy Young, of Hartford, was arrested in connection with the shooting death of Frank Garay outside of a bodega on Charles Street on Sept. 15, Waterbury police said. Garay would have turned 30 just days later. 

Waterbury police and Connecticut State troopers found Young at the G Style Lounge on Main Street in Hartford on Monday, Sept. 22, and arrested him without incident. 

Young is charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal possession of a firearm or ammunition, and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. He was being held on a $1,000,000 bond while awaiting arraignment, Waterbury police said. 

Police are also on the lookout for Gerald Brown, of Hartford, in connection with Garay's killing, Waterbury authorities said. 

Investigators ask anyone with information on Brown’s whereabouts to contact the Waterbury Police Detective Bureau at 203-574-6941 or call Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

