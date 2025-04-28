Community Rallies Around Families Of 3 Waterbury Brothers, Friend Killed In Crash

Brothers Kayden Torres, 20; Nelson Torres, 25; and Noel Torres, 15, died alongside Johnaven Puszka, 20, after the BMW they were in slammed into Hernandez Market at 45 Cherry St. around 12:45 a.m. Thursday, April 24, Waterbury police said.

The tragic deaths shook the community. A GoFundMe campaign created for the Torres brothers' mother had raised more than $28,000 toward its $50,000 goal as of Monday. More than 500 people have given to the cause.

"No parent should ever have to bury their child, let alone three at once," the fundraiser reads. "The emotional and financial weight is overwhelming, and I am doing everything I can to support her through this."

The fundraiser said funeral services are scheduled for Wednesday but did not disclose additional arrangements.

There is also a GoFundMe for Johnaven Puszka’s family; however, the platform has not yet verified its authenticity.

Waterbury police said Monday that the investigation into the crash is ongoing, though little new information has emerged. Lt. Ryan Bessette said police will update the community as detectives determine more about the cause of the crash.

A preliminary investigation found the car was traveling north on Baldwin Street when it crossed the intersection at East Main Street, lost control, and crashed into the building. Authorities believe speed was a factor in the crash.

However, it remains unclear exactly how fast the car was traveling. Firefighters had to dig the vehicle out of the rubble to reach them.

