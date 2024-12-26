Christmas Eve Joy-Ride In Stolen BMW Lands 2 Waterbury Teens In Jail: Police

Police spotted the teens inside a 2024 BMW X7 that had been reported stolen from Nassau County, New York, Waterbury police said. The arrest happened on Burton Street just before 12:30 p.m. when officers from several specialized units were conducting patrols in the area.

The stolen vehicle was spotted parked near 76 Burton Street, and officers watched two boys entering the car, authorities said.

The driver, a 17-year-old Waterbury resident, attempted to run away but was quickly detained by officers. His passenger, a 14-year-old also from Waterbury, also attempted to dash away, but he wasn't fast enough, police said.

The 17-year-old driver faces multiple charges, including larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer, Waterbury police said.

The 14-year-old passenger was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer as well.

Both teens were taken into custody and will face charges in connection with the stolen car.

