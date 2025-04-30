Brawl At Waterbury High School Lands 4 In Handcuffs, 2 Treated For Injuries: Police

Police were called to John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, April 29, to reports of a fight, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find a brawl between multiple people, which they and school staff quickly broke up, Waterbury police said.

Jasiel Berrios, 19, of Waterbury, was charged with threatening and breach of peace, and three juveniles were arrested for breach of peace. One of them also collected an interfering with an officer count, police said.

A teen and a school staff member were treated for minor injuries, authorities said.

