Beaten, Chased, Busted: Woman Who Begged For Help From Waterbury Bus Driver Arrested, Cops Say

Caitlin Ramos, of Waterbury, was taken into custody after being treated at a local hospital, police said. She was arrested on an outstanding theft warrant related to a February incident at Stop & Shop on Wolcott Street. Ramos was charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Authorities did not disclose what was allegedly stolen in the Stop & Shop incident.

Ramos also has another active theft warrant out of Southington, police added.

She drew public attention on Thursday, May 15, when she flagged down a bus near Chapman Street around 7 a.m. after reportedly escaping an attack by four men inside her home, according to authorities.

Ramos told officers the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute.

Waterbury police arrested the following individuals in connection with the incident:

Jeimy Martinez-Sanchez, 23

Jorge Feliciano-Borges, 23

Brian Williams, 46

Donte Keels, 24

All four suspects are Waterbury residents and were charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. Each was held on $200,000 bond, police said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.