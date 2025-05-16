Mostly Cloudy 71°

Beaten, Chased, Busted: Woman Who Begged For Help From Waterbury Bus Driver Arrested, Cops Say

A 38-year-old Waterbury woman who flagged down a city bus driver for help after allegedly being attacked and chased by four men was later arrested on an unrelated warrant, authorities said.

Josh Lanier
Caitlin Ramos, of Waterbury, was taken into custody after being treated at a local hospital, police said. She was arrested on an outstanding theft warrant related to a February incident at Stop & Shop on Wolcott Street. Ramos was charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny.

Authorities did not disclose what was allegedly stolen in the Stop & Shop incident.

Ramos also has another active theft warrant out of Southington, police added.

She drew public attention on Thursday, May 15, when she flagged down a bus near Chapman Street around 7 a.m. after reportedly escaping an attack by four men inside her home, according to authorities.

Ramos told officers the altercation stemmed from a personal dispute.

Waterbury police arrested the following individuals in connection with the incident:

  • Jeimy Martinez-Sanchez, 23
  • Jorge Feliciano-Borges, 23
  • Brian Williams, 46
  • Donte Keels, 24

All four suspects are Waterbury residents and were charged with second-degree assault and second-degree breach of peace. Each was held on $200,000 bond, police said.

