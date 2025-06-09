Armed Waterbury Carjacking Ends When Suspects Crash Car Into Naugatuck Wall; Gun, Drugs Found

Adrianna Carrasquillo, 20, and Juwan Butler, 28, both of Waterbury face multiple charges from the Sunday, June 8, incident, police said.

It all started when an armed assailant approached a man sitting in his car near Pine and Bishop Streets in Waterbury around 5:45 p.m. They demanded he get out of the vehicle before they stole the car and sped away, police said.

The driver was not hurt in the carjacking.

A few hours later, Waterbury officers spotted the vehicle near South Main Street and Platts Mill Road. When they tried to stop it, the driver floored it, refusing to pull over. That launched a chase down Route 8, ending when the car crashed into a wall along Great Hill Road in Naugatuck.

No one was hurt in the crash. Connecticut State Police and Naugatuck officers helped arrest both suspects at the scene.

Through continued investigation, police identified Butler as the driver and Carrasquillo as the passenger. Officers found a gun and various drugs inside the vehicle.

Butler, who is a convicted felon and legally barred from having guns or ammo, now faces 15 charges, including:

Robbery in the first degree

Criminal possession of a firearm

Possession with intent to sell narcotics (4 counts)

Illegal transfer of a firearm

Reckless driving

Larceny of a motor vehicle (second offense)

He was being held on a $1.5 million bond, police said.

Carrasquillo was charged with:

Possession with intent to sell marijuana

Conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree

Interfering with police

She was being held on a $500,000 bond, authorities said.

