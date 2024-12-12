Altragracia Gaton-Mateo's body was pulled from the water on Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 10, when Waterbury police, with assistance from the Connecticut State Police Dive Team, located her in the Great Brook Reservoir, also known locally as Lakewood Lake.

Gaton-Mateo’s disappearance prompted a Silver Alert on Monday after family members reported her missing days earlier. She was last seen near Division Street and was believed to have been in the Garden Hill Circle area.

Police noted she suffered from mental health conditions that may have placed her at risk.

On Thursday, the Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner officially identified the body and stated there was “no indication of criminal activity or suspicious circumstances” in her death at this time. Investigators continue to work with the OCME to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

