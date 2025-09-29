Multiple Waterbury Fire Cadets Resign After City Accuses Them Of Cheating On Exam: Mayor

“It is very disappointing that this situation occurred," said Waterbury Mayor Paul Pernerewski in a Monday, Sept. 29, news release. "Firefighters are held to the highest standards of integrity and professionalism, and honesty is a fundamental part of serving our community," he said.

The EMT test, given through a local ambulance company, is required to complete firefighter training.

There were 13 cadets in the class. After an internal investigation, the six who were cleared were sworn in as probationary firefighters.

"While this is not the type of conduct we expect from our recruits, I am grateful that the Fire Department and Human Resources Department quickly investigated the matter and took the appropriate steps to ensure accountability," Pernerewski said. "The remaining cadets who met all requirements are now serving Waterbury honorably as probationary firefighters."

Of the seven accused, four were exonerated because they admitted their involvement. Two others said they were not guilty but admitted they knew about the alleged cheating. Pernerewski said that failure to report was also a violation, so both will serve an extra year of probation.

