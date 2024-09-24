Overcast 62°

6 Women Busted In Waterbury Prostitution Sting As Part Of

Police in Connecticut arrested six women on charges of prostitution as part of a community clean-up sting, authorities said. 

(Top left, clockwise) Amy Steele, Crystal Watson, Julianna Nunes, Michelle Clabaugh, Rosemary Sutherland, and Tina Conway

 Photo Credit: Waterbury Police
Josh Lanier
Waterbury Police arrested the women on Monday, Sept. 23, in the Willow Street and Hillside Avenue areas of the New Haven County town. 

Those arrested include:

  • Rosemary Sutherland, age 33
  • Amy Steele, age 40
  • Tina Conway, age 35
  • Julianna Nunes, age 43
  • Crystal Watson, age 41
  • Michelle Clabaugh, age 36

The sting was part of a "quality-of-life" bust meant to address issues within communities, police said. 

The women were released on a promise to appear, authorities said. 

