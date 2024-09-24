6 Women Busted In Waterbury Prostitution Sting As Part Of

Waterbury Police arrested the women on Monday, Sept. 23, in the Willow Street and Hillside Avenue areas of the New Haven County town.
Those arrested include:
- Rosemary Sutherland, age 33
- Amy Steele, age 40
- Tina Conway, age 35
- Julianna Nunes, age 43
- Crystal Watson, age 41
- Michelle Clabaugh, age 36
The sting was part of a "quality-of-life" bust meant to address issues within communities, police said.
The women were released on a promise to appear, authorities said.
