6 Women Busted In Waterbury Prostitution Sting As Part Of

Waterbury Police arrested the women on Monday, Sept. 23, in the Willow Street and Hillside Avenue areas of the New Haven County town.

Those arrested include:

Rosemary Sutherland, age 33

Amy Steele, age 40

Tina Conway, age 35

Julianna Nunes, age 43

Crystal Watson, age 41

Michelle Clabaugh, age 36

The sting was part of a "quality-of-life" bust meant to address issues within communities, police said.

The women were released on a promise to appear, authorities said.

