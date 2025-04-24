A Few Clouds 63°

4 Dead In Waterbury Wreck After Car Crashes Through Building

Four people were killed early Thursday morning, April 24, when the car they were in crashed into a building in Waterbury, police said. 

Police lights

Police lights

 Photo Credit: Openverse/appleswitch
Josh Lanier
Officers were called to 45 Cherry St., where the car crashed into Hernandez Market around 12:45 a.m. 

Three people inside the car died at the scene, and a fourth was rushed to a local hospital but later died from their injuries.

No one was inside the portion of the building.

A video from the scene showed the car buried upside down in bricks, and firefighters scrambled to dig out the vehicle. 

As part of the ongoing investigation, Cherry Street will remain closed between East Main Street and Walnut Street until further notice.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Waterbury police.

