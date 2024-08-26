28-Year-Old Waterbury Man Killed In Single-Vehicle Crash

The incident occurred in New Haven County around 7:19 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 25, on Hill Street at Pilgrim Avenue in Waterbury.

According to Waterbury Police Lt. Ryan Bessette, a preliminary investigation indicated that the operator lost control of his motorcycle and was ejected, making contact with an unoccupied parked vehicle.

Bessette said the motorcycle driver was identified as Jose Morales of Waterbury. He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The WPD Crash Reconstruction Unit (CRU) is investigating this incident. Anyone with information is requested to contact the department at 203-346-3975.

