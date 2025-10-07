2 Shot Dead Inside Waterbury Home; Police Remain On Scene

Original: Two people are dead after a late-night shooting inside a home in Waterbury.

Police rushed to 176 Beverly Avenue around 11 p.m. Monday, Oct. 6, after someone called in a report of a shooting.

Inside the home, officers found two people who had been shot. Investigators said both victims died from their injuries.

Police have not released the names of the victims.

Detectives remained at the scene through the night. The investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Waterbury Police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

