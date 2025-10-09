2 Found Living With Live, Dead Animals In Waterbury Storage Trailer Face 31 Cruelty Charges

Officers were called to Storage Rentals of America on West Main Street after an anonymous complaint about a woman living in a trailer with many animals. When officers arrived, they say they found two people, Courtney Beardsley, 26, and Johann Delgado-Lopez, 37, both of Waterbury.

Police said the pair were living inside the trailer among the animals. Investigators say several animals were dead while others were still alive.

Beardsley and Delgado-Lopez were each charged with 31 counts of cruelty to animals.

Police say the investigation is still active and ongoing.

