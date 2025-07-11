17-Year-Old Girl Dies In Overnight Shooting In Waterbury: Police

Police responded to a report of gunfire on Willow Street in Waterbury shortly after 2:45 a.m. Friday, July 11, officials said. Officers discovered the teen with a gunshot wound at the scene.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was later pronounced dead, police said.

Authorities have not released the girl's identity, and the circumstances of the shooting remain unclear.

Detectives urge anyone with information to contact Waterbury Major Crimes at 203-574-6941 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 203-755-1234.

