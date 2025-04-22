14-Year-Old Seriously Injured By Hit-Run Motorcyclist In Waterbury, Cops Say

Police responded to the area of Grove Street and Cooke Street just before 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 22, after getting reports of a pedestrian struck, according to Lieutenant Ryan Bessette, public information officer for the Waterbury Police Department.

Officers found the teenage pedestrian in the road. He was rushed to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries, Bessette said.

The motorcycle fled the scene before police arrived, according to the report.

The Crash Reconstruction Unit is leading the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (203) 346-3975.

As of Tuesday night, Grove Street remains closed from Cooke Street to Linden Street, police said.

