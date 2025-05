The incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on Bishop Street in Waterbury when the teenager was hit by a car.

Paramedics rushed the boy to a nearby hospital, where he was being treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to Waterbury police. Initial reports said the boy suffered a broken leg.

The driver stayed at the scene.

Bishop Street was temporarily closed as Waterbury police investigated the crash.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Waterbury and receive free news updates.