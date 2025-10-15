Murder: Washington Mom Heard Voices Before Drowning Infant Son, Cops Say

Sadie Nicole Fleming, of Washington, was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 15, on an active warrant charging her with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child, according to Connecticut State Police.

Detective Daniel Koehler of the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad wrote in an affidavit that troopers were called to Brinsmade Road on June 8, after family members reported Fleming and her infant son missing.

A Silver Alert was issued late that morning as police, drones, and search dogs scoured the area. Later in the day, a resident reported seeing a woman matching Fleming’s description walking on Blackville Road, less than a mile from her home.

“Sadie’s clothing was soaking wet and her mental status appeared to be altered,” the affidavit states. When asked where her baby was, Fleming allegedly replied, “What baby?” She was later transported to a hospital after becoming unresponsive, according to police.

Firefighters searching nearby woods and fields found Fleming’s one-month-old son, Hudson, unresponsive in Mallory Brook behind a home on Blackville Road. He was pronounced dead at 7:32 p.m.

A post-mortem examination determined Hudson’s cause of death was drowning and the manner of death was homicide, according to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The affidavit states Fleming told detectives she had been hearing voices and believed “people were chasing after her and were trying to kill her.” She also allegedly said she fell while holding Hudson and later told a family member, “He’s gone, I’ve lost him.”

Fleming was taken into custody around 7:42 a.m. Oct. 15 and transported to Torrington Superior Court, where she was held on a $5 million bond, police said. She is charged with murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a child, according to court records.

