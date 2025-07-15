Man Strangled With Dog Leash In Washington, CT, Home Invasion; Relative Among Attackers: Police

Huckleberry Durkin, 26, of Thomaston, and Austin Dutcher, 26, of Washington, were both arrested after allegedly breaking into the victim’s home Saturday afternoon, July 12, and assaulting a man inside during a planned confrontation, Connecticut State Police said.

The victim told police he was attacked inside his home around 2 p.m. when the two men forced their way in. One allegedly strangled him with a dog leash while the other kicked him in the face. Police said the victim curled up on the floor, hoping the attackers would stop, authorities said.

Both men fled, but the victim told police he knew who they were. One is a family member and the other is a friend of that relative, State Police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Investigators tracked the suspects to another home in Washington. Durkin admitted to the assault, saying he and Dutcher had gone to confront the victim over a past argument. Dutcher was found shortly afterward and also admitted to being involved.

Durkin and Dutcher were each charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree assault, second-degree threatening, and first-degree strangulation/suffocation, police said.

They were released on $250,000 bond, authorities said.

