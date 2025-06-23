CT Community Rallies After Infant Dies, Mother Hospitalized in Mysterious Disappearance

Sadie Fleming, 27, vanished from her home in Washington, Connecticut, with her 1-month-old son, Hudson, sometime between midnight and 7 a.m. on Sunday, June 8, according to police. Authorities issued a Silver Alert in hopes of locating the pair.

Several hours later, search teams located them in a remote wooded area and rushed them to a nearby hospital. Tragically, Hudson did not survive. Fleming remained hospitalized as of the latest update.

In response, friends and loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign to help the family with medical expenses and other financial burdens.

The direct impact has been to a mother, an uncle, a grandmother and a great-grandfather who all call Washington home. While the family grieves and struggles to find answers, what is known is that their needs going forward will be many. Our goal is to soften the financial burden that lies ahead. Each and every donation, no matter the amount, will bring a little more light to an otherwise tragic time for this family. Please consider donating and thank you.

As of Monday, June 23, the fundraiser had raised more than $19,000 toward its $100,000 goal.

The family expressed their deep appreciation for the outpouring of love and generosity from the community.

"It speaks volumes of how a small community comes together in the face of adversity and how thankful we are for the love and support you all continue to provide. We acknowledge and appreciate being a part of this beautiful community."

Police have not disclosed details about what occurred between the time Sadie and Hudson went missing and when they were found. The case remains under active investigation.

Connecticut State Police urge anyone who saw Sadie Fleming or Hudson on the morning of June 8 or who has relevant information to contact Detective Daniel Koehler at 860-626-7900.

