Woman Chased Driver, Waved Gun During Wallingford Road Rage Confrontation: Police

Janesleon Santana-Colon was arrested in Wallingford on Sunday, May 25, following the alleged incident just before 8 a.m., police said.

A woman called police to report that another driver was tailing her and flashing a black handgun. The victim told officers that after a verbal argument at Delta Food and Fuel on South Colony Road in Wallingford, the suspect — driving a gold BMW — followed her car, pulled alongside her, and held up a gun, officers said.

By the time police arrived at the scene, everyone had left. But they tracked down the BMW to an apartment building a few blocks away.

There, officers found Santana-Colon standing in the parking lot with her arms raised. She told police she was the person they were looking for. She also handed over a Crossman SNR .357 CO2-powered pellet revolver, which is what police believe she was waving at the other driver.

Police later found the BMW used in the incident hidden behind the apartment building. No other weapons or illegal items were found in the car.

Santana-Colon is facing several charges, including criminal possession of a firearm, illegal use of a facsimile firearm, breach of peace, and operating a vehicle to harass, Wallingford police said. She was also charged with driving with a suspended license.

She was released on a $5,000 bond, according to authorities.

