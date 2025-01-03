Wallingford Man Calls 911 For Help, Ends Up In Jail Facing Nearly 20 Charges

Joseph Zotter, 60, of Wallingford, was arrested after officers responded to a report of a potential break-in at his George Washington Trail home just before noon on Thursday, Jan. 2, police said.

Officers did not locate any burglars during their sweep of the home, but they discovered a cache of firearms, high-capacity magazines, and ammunition, authorities said. Zotter, the homeowner, is legally prohibited from possessing guns, police added.

Authorities obtained a search warrant for the property and conducted a comprehensive investigation the same day. Additional firearms, ammunition, and banned magazines were recovered, some stored in areas accessible to Zotter’s roommate, a convicted felon also prohibited from possessing weapons.

Zotter faces a long list of charges, including four counts of criminal possession of firearms, two counts of criminal possession of a pistol, violation of a protective order, six counts of negligent storage of firearms, and six counts of possession of high-capacity magazines, police said.

Authorities were holding Zotter on a $500,000 bond, officials said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wallingford and receive free news updates.