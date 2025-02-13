Wallingford Drunk Driver Crashes Into Woman, Breaking Her Back, Ribs: Police

Carlton Brechlin, of Wallingford, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence, operating a vehicle with unsafe tires, and injuring a vulnerable person on a public highway, authorities said.

Wallingford police said Brechlin was behind the wheel of a Chevrolet Silverado when he struck a 52-year-old woman on Center Street on Friday, Feb. 7.

Paramedics rushed her to an area hospital, where she was treated for three broken vertebrae and eight fractured ribs, police said.

Brechlin appeared unsteady on his feet and told officers he'd had a few drinks at a nearby restaurant before the crash. He failed a field sobriety test, authorities said.

Wallingford police are investigating the crash.

