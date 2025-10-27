'This Is A Disaster': CT's Largest Food Bank Prepares As 360K In State Could Lose SNAP Benefits

Jason Jakubowski, president and CEO of Connecticut Foodshare, said volunteers have been working around the clock to prepare for a surge of families who may lose their Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits on Saturday, Nov. 1.

"We're staring down the barrel of a disaster," Jakubowski said. "This is something we have never seen before."

Nearly 10 percent of Connecticut households receive SNAP benefits to help them put food on the table — joining more than 42 million Americans nationwide. The US Department of Agriculture said that the program will not be funded if the federal shutdown continues.

"Bottom line, the well has run dry," the agency posted on its website Monday. "At this time, there will be no benefits issued November 1."

Connecticut Foodshare's board approved a $1 million emergency payment at the start of the shutdown to meet the rising demand, Jakubowski said. Gov. Ned Lamont announced Monday that the state would issue two $1.5 million stopgap payments to help the organization manage the influx of need.

“Connecticut families should not go hungry because of Washington’s dysfunction,” Lamont said. “While this $3 million in emergency funding will not fill the entire gap left by the federal government, it represents our state’s commitment to supporting our neighbors during this crisis. We are stepping up because Connecticut takes care of its own, and we will continue working to support our residents until this federal shutdown is resolved.”

Connecticut Foodshare was already facing a 15 percent increase in demand this month compared with October 2024. Much of that rise comes from thousands of federal workers in the state who are not receiving paychecks during the shutdown, which began Oct. 1. This comes as food prices are also up compared to last year.

Volunteers have been delivering food to the state’s airports for TSA agents who must continue working without pay.

Jakubowski compared the impending crisis to the COVID-19 pandemic, when the organization expected to see a rise of up to 500 cars a day, but more than five times that number showed up daily for help. This time, however, the federal government will not step in to help.

"The scenario I keep replaying in my mind is that on Saturday, someone is going to go shopping for groceries, they will take their items to the register, and they will be told that there is no money on their card. ... That will be terrifying for them."

Jakubowski said his staff and army of volunteers are ready to help those people, but he admitted he’s unsure what to expect in the coming weeks if the worst scenarios play out. Connecticut and much of the Northeast are better positioned than other states, he said, but food supplies are not endless.

Still, Jakubowski said his staff and volunteers remain focused on raising funds and distributing food to the state’s neediest residents.

Connecticut Foodshare food banks and mobile pantries locations can be found at ctfoodshare.org/find-food. Anyone in need can also call 211 for more information.

Visit CTFoodshare.org to learn how to donate or volunteer.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wallingford and receive free news updates.