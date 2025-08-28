Tevin Robles, 28, faces multiple charges following the incident at On Track Karting on North Colony Road in Wallingford on Aug. 27, police said.

Wallingford police were called to the facility after an intoxicated Robles began "arguing with employees and behaving aggressively toward patrons," authorities said.

Police reported that Robles refused to cooperate, tried to leave the scene, and “continued to resist and physically struggled with them.” During the fight, one officer suffered a broken tibia and fibula. Paramedics rushed him to a local hospital, where surgeons repaired his leg.

Even in handcuffs, Robles continued to fight, Wallingford police said. They allege he kicked out the window frame of the police cruiser’s prisoner compartment while being transported to jail.

Authorities charged Robles with assault on a public safety officer, four counts of interfering with police, second-degree breach of peace, and first-degree criminal mischief, officials said.

He was held on $150,000 bond, police said.

