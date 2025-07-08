Teen Motorcyclist Killed In Crash With SUV Near I-91 In Wallingford, Cops Say

The collision happened around the intersection of South Colony Road and the Wharton Brook Connector (I-91), according to a release from the Wallingford Police Department.

Police said the teen was riding a Suzuki SV650 northbound on South Colony Road when a 46-year-old man driving a Lexus RX450 heading south made a left turn onto the connector road. The motorcycle collided with the turning SUV.

Emergency responders arrived quickly and attempted life-saving measures, but the motorcyclist died from his injuries at the scene.

The driver of the Lexus remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges or arrests have been made.

The crash shut down traffic in the area for several hours. The Wallingford Fire Department also assisted at the scene.

The incident is under active investigation by the Wallingford Police Patrol and Traffic Divisions. Witnesses are urged to contact the Traffic Division at 203-294-2623.

