So Happy Together: Iconic ’60s Acts Hit The Road This Summer

Featuring The Turtles, Jay & The Americans, Little Anthony, Gary Puckett & The Union Gap, The Vogues, and The Cowsills, this nostalgia-packed show is rolling through the Northeast—and there’s still time to snag tickets.

Here’s where you can catch the tour:

Fans can expect an evening filled with singalong favorites from bands that delivered over 50 Billboard Top 40 hits between them.

The Turtles lead the charge with their chart-topping “Happy Together” and fan-favorite “Elenore.” Jay & The Americans have brought velvet-smooth classics like “This Magic Moment” and “Come a Little Bit Closer” to recent shows, while Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Little Anthony has wowed crowds with “Goin’ Out of My Head” and “Tears on My Pillow.” Gary Puckett & The Union Gap’s dramatic vocals have soared on “Young Girl” and “Lady Willpower,” and The Vogues have kept the grooves tight with “Five O’Clock World” and “Turn Around, Look at Me.” The Cowsills round out the night with their joyful harmonies on “Hair” and “The Rain, The Park & Other Things.”

Tickets for the Happy Together Tour are moving fast—grab your seats and get ready for an evening that’s sure to have you humming all the way home.

This summer, let the timeless melodies and unforgettable voices transport you back to a world where everything felt a little more groovy—because nights like this don’t come around every season.

This post contains sponsored and/or affiliate links. If you click through and make a purchase, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you. Our editorial content remains independent and unbiased.

