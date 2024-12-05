Rabid Coyote Bites Worker In Wallingford, Tries Attacking Others: Officials

The animal bit a United Concrete employee as he arrived at work on Main Street in Wallingford on Tuesday, Dec. 3, around 6:30 a.m. Other workers at the facility said the animal had tried to attack others, per WTNH.

The man was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries and treated for rabies after the animal tested positive for the fatal disease.

Rabies spreads through an infected animal's saliva, usually through bites or scratches, Wallingford Animal Control said in a Facebook post. It can also be transmitted if infected saliva contacts open wounds or mucous membranes like the eyes, mouth, or nose.

Raccoons, skunks, foxes, coyotes, and bats are the most common carriers in Connecticut.

Symptoms in animals can include unusual aggression, lack of fear of humans, odd vocalizations, circling, staggering, partial paralysis, or the classic “foaming at the mouth” as paralysis impairs swallowing.

Officials are urging residents to take steps to protect themselves and their pets:

Ensure pets are vaccinated, as required by law.

Keep pets indoors whenever possible.

Avoid feeding wild animals, intentionally or unintentionally, by securing garbage cans.

Report wild animals that appear sick or display unusual behavior.

Anyone worried about rabies exposure or wanting to report an animal exhibiting symptoms should contact the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Wildlife Division at 860-424-3011. For animals posing an immediate threat, call DEEP’s emergency dispatch at 860-424-3333 or your local police department.

