Macaulay Culkin Coming To Wallingford For Special Screening Of 'Home Alone'

The 44-year-old Macaulay Culkin, star of the beloved holiday film classic "Home Alone," is going on tour to movie theaters across the country later this year. He'll screen the movie and talk with fans afterward.

Dubbed "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin,” the tour will stop in Wallingford, Connecticut, Medford, Massachusetts, Erie, Pennsylvania, and other states.

“Hear about his experiences on set, his favorite memories from filming, and his take on why this movie has become such a beloved holiday classic,” a press release about the screening said.

The tour schedule is:

Erie, PA: Sunday, Dec 1

Louisville, KY: Tuesday, Dec 3

Evansville, IN: Wednesday, Dec 4

Indianapolis, IN: Thursday, Dec 5

Rosemont, IL: Friday, Dec 6

Milwaukee, WI: Saturday, Dec 7

Detroit, MI: Sunday, Dec 8

Akron, OH: Tuesday, Dec 10

Johnstown, PA: Wednesday, Dec 11

Reading, PA: Thursday, Dec 12

Newark, NJ: Friday, Dec 13

Wallingford, CT: Saturday, Dec 14

Medford, MA: Sunday, Dec 15

Ticket sales are staggered, but most go on sale in mid-September. Prices were not immediately available. There will also be VIP passes that allow for a meet and greet with the star.

