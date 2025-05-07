Evan Waycott, of Wallingford, was riding westbound near 1400 Durham Road in Wallingford when he crossed the center line and hit a catch basin grate just after 5 p.m. Saturday, May 3, police said. The impact threw him from the motorcycle.

Wallingford police said Waycott was not wearing a helmet or protective gear when he crashed.

Paramedics took him to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he fought for several days before succumbing to his wounds.

Wallingford police urge anyone who witnessed the crash or has information about it to contact Officer Knowlton at 203-294-2623.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wallingford and receive free news updates.