Elderly Wallingford Man Scammed Out Of $300K In Sweepstakes Fraud: Police

Nyieshia Upchurch, of Bridgeport, was accused of taking part in a Publishers Clearing House scam that targeted a 72-year-old Wallingford resident, police said. The man received several phone calls from unknown people who claimed he had won $9.6 million. They told him he needed to send money to cover taxes before claiming the prize.

The victim’s family later discovered seven checks written to unknown individuals, Wallingford police said. Five of those checks were made out to Upchurch.

Investigators built probable cause to arrest her. Detectives and a task force officer found Upchurch at a family member’s home in Bridgeport.

Upchurch faces multiple charges, including first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit larceny, first-degree telephone fraud, and conspiracy to commit telephone fraud.

She was held on a $75,000 bond, police said.

