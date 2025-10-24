Denise Lucibello, who pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and driving under the influence, according to court records, was sentenced on Friday, Oct. 24, to a decade behind bars with the judge suspending the sentence after five years.

DiDomenico, 26, of Meriden, was doing road work on the Wharton Brook Connector, the on-ramp to I-91, when Lucibello went off the road and hit him on June 28, 2024, Connecticut State Police previous said.

Lucibello stayed at the crash site, but prosecutors said she failed a field sobriety test after showing signs of impairment.

The tragedy deeply shook the Meriden community. Dozens posted tributes to DiDomenico online, describing him as kind, generous, and devoted to his family.

His obituary said he "possessed a kind and generous heart, whose beautiful soul will be greatly missed by all who knew him." It also shared his love of sports and his favorite place to be — on the golf course.

"Andrew was a loyal fan of the N.Y. Yankees, the N.E. Patriots, Duke University basketball and recently cheered on his Boston Celtics to another World Championship," the obituary said. "He treasured attending many sporting events with his '#1,' his dad."

A 2017 graduate of H.C. Wilcox Technical High School, DiDomenico was also a parishioner at Our Lady Queen of Angels in Meriden.

The city said it will honor him through the Andrew DiDomenico Scholarship Fund for Wilcox Tech students.

