Robert David Connolly Jr., 24, of Wallingford, was found shortly before 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8, off Guntown Road in Oxford, according to Connecticut State Police. His motorcycle had veered off the road and down an embankment, where he was thrown from the bike and died at the scene.

He had been reported missing before police found the crash site.

Loved ones have created two GoFundMe campaigns to help cover funeral expenses and support his son.

His mother, Colleen Connolly, wrote in a GoFundMe post that her son should be remembered for his kindness and deep love for his family.

I’m asking for anything that anyone could do; even a little bit helps so we can put Bobby to rest in a beautiful way because he was such a beautiful soul. My son was an amazing father, an amazing son, and an amazing brother. He had a heart of gold, was a hard worker, and would give you the shirt off his back. He loved his son so much.

As of Friday afternoon, the campaign had raised $320 of its $3,500 goal. Click here for more information on that fundraiser.

A second GoFundMe was launched to help support Connolly’s young son, Raeden, by creating an educational trust.

“My nephew Raeden has lost his father, Robert Connolly Jr., in a tragic motorcycle accident,” organizer Mackenzie Dargel wrote. “Rob was beyond loved and will be incredibly missed.”

That fundraiser had raised more than $8,200 by Friday—nearly halfway to its $20,000 goal. Click here for more information on that GoFundMe.

Oxford Police are investigating the motorcycle crash that claimed Connolly's life. Officials urge anyone with information about it to contact Oxford Officer Hooper at 203-888-4353 or by email at officerhooper@oxford-ct.gov.

