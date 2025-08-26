Charles Giordano, 47, was arrested by Wallingford police with assistance from the FBI, according to investigators. Authorities said the arrest followed “a lengthy investigation.”

Police said the case began after the FBI received a complaint in April 2024 about allegedly inappropriate text messages between Giordano and a minor.

Giordano was arrested outside his home without incident, police said. He faces six felony charges, including possession of child pornography, importation of child pornography, enticing a minor, and risk of injury to a child.

He is being held on a $100,000 bond, authorities said.

