'Beautiful Soul': Family Of Slain Meriden DOT Worker Grieves As Driver Faces More Charges

New Haven County resident Denise Lucibello, of East Haven, is now charged with second-degree manslaughter, the New Haven Judicial District State's Attorney Office said. She was already accused of driving under the influence, driving on a suspended license, and several traffic infractions.

Andrew DiDomenico, 26, of Meriden, was working on the Wharton Brook Connector (the Exit 13 on-ramp) to I-91, in Wallingford on Friday, June 28, when Lucibello's car veered off the road and crashed into him on the shoulder, authorities said.

Lucibello remained at the crash site but failed a field sobriety test after police said she showed signs of being impaired, the prosecutor said.

Dozens of people posted memorials to DiDomenico on social media.

DiDomenico's obituary said he enjoyed his job as a DOT maintainer, but his love for his family and New England sports teams were his true passions.

Andrew possessed a kind and generous heart, whose beautiful soul will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He treasured all things sports. He loved Hunters Golf Course- his first job was at the Course as summer help maintaining the lawns. He was an avid golfer and found much enjoyment on the golf course. He played in the Monday Mens League at Hunters for the past 5 years. Andrew was a loyal fan of the N.Y. Yankees, the N.E. Patriots, Duke University basketball and recently cheered on his Boston Celtics to another World Championship. He treasured attending many sporting events with his "#1", his dad.

DiDomenico was a 2017 H.C. Wilcox Technical High School graduate and Our Lady Queen of Angels Parish parishioner.

The City of Meriden said it would create a scholarship in DiDomenico's honor for a Wilcox Technical High School student. Donations can be made to the Andrew DiDomenico Scholarship Fund c/o 60 Edgemark Acres, Meriden, CT 06451.

A DOT coworker created a GoFundMe to help the DiDomenico family. It raised more than $22,000 of its $25,000 goal. Click here for more information on the campaign.

Lucibello will return to court next month.

