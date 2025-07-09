Aidan Russell, of North Haven, was riding a Suzuki SV650 on Tuesday, July 8, when it collided with a Lexus on South Colony Road near the Interstate 91 entrance in Wallingford, according to police.

Russell died at the scene from his injuries, despite emergency crews performing life-saving measures, Wallingford police said.

The 46-year-old woman driving the Lexus SUV remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. No charges have been filed.

The crash is still under investigation.

Wallingford police are urging any witnesses to contact the department’s traffic division at 203-294-2623.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Wallingford and receive free news updates.