1 Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Head-On Wallingford Crash

The crash occurred in New Haven County around 3:50 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 8, on South Turnpike Road in Wallingford.

According to Connecticut State Police, 42-year-old Jonathan Garcia of Wallingford was followed by troopers after receiving multiple reports that his 2023 Cadillac Escalade was being driven erratically.

While attempting to negotiate a right curve in the roadway, the Escalade crossed over the double yellow centerline and entered the opposing northbound lane, state police said.

A 2008 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by a 33-year-old New Haven man, with a 52-year-old New Haven woman as a passenger, was traveling northbound on South Turnpike Road.

While traveling southbound within the northbound lane, the left portion of the Escalade's front end collided with the left portion of the Silverado's front end, resulting in an offset head-on collision, state police said.

Following impact, the Silverado came to a final rest partially within the northbound roadside and the northbound lane.

The Escalade came to final rest within the northbound lane and southbound lane.

As a result of the collision, Garcia sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver and passenger of the Silverado sustained serious injuries and were also transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital.

The crash is under investigation.

