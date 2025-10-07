Worker Pinned Under Truck In Vernon Crash; Police Investigating Cause

Officers arrived to find the person lying in the road under their work truck. Vernon Police, Vernon EMS, and the Vernon Fire Department gave aid. The victim was taken to Hartford Hospital.

Police identified the pedestrian as Logan Baker, 31, of Manchester. Baker is in stable condition.

At the scene, officers also found a 2005 Honda Accord facing eastbound that appeared involved. The driver is Christopher Brown, 34, of Vernon. Police said he is cooperating with the investigation.

The crash was reported at about 10:46 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. Vernon Police are investigating with Metro Traffic Services and CT DMV Police. No charges have been filed.

“Anyone with Information related to this incident is asked to contact Officer Jonathan Santos of the Vernon Police Department at 860-872-9126 x2028.”

Click here to follow Daily Voice Vernon-Rockville and receive free news updates.