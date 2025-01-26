Vernon Mom Killed In Crash Remembered For Her Love, Devotion To 5-Year-Old Daughter

Kelly Lynn Caldwell, 23, of Vernon, died Thursday, Jan. 18, after a wrong-way crash on Route 5/15 northbound in Hartford. She leaves behind her 5-year-old daughter, Ella Rodriguez, who family members say was the most important person in her life.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. near Exit 90, Connecticut State Police said. Caldwell collided head-on with another car driven by a 31-year-old Hartford man, who suffered minor injuries. Both were taken to Hartford Hospital, where Caldwell later died. Investigators are still working to determine why she was driving on the wrong side of the highway.

Born in Hartford, Caldwell grew up in East Hartford and Vernon. She graduated from Kinsella High School, where she discovered her love of dance. Family members recalled her fondness for summer trips, mommy-and-daughter dates, and relaxing moments with her boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, according to her obituary.

"She was employed by Stop & Shop and Dunkin Donuts and considered a very hard worker," her obituary said. "Kelly loved making meals for her daughter Ella and she was the reason Kelly worked so hard."

Calling hours will be held Friday, Jan. 31, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Shaker Hill Funeral Home in New Britain. A celebration of her life will be announced at a later date.

