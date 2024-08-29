Vernon Man Nabbed Exposing Himself At Bowling Alley In Front Of Children, Police Say

Tolland County resident John Tobia, age 55, of Vernon, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 28, for the Tuesday, Aug. 27 incident at Spare Time Entertainment in Vernon.d

According to Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra, an investigation that Tobia had exposed himself to a child in the game room at the bowling all

Tobia was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

Risk of injury to a child

Breach of peace

Public indecency

He was held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Anyone with more information regarding Tobia’s actions is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

