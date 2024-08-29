Overcast 69°

Vernon Man Nabbed Exposing Himself At Bowling Alley In Front Of Children, Police Say

A Connecticut man was charged with alleged public indecency after exposing himself at a bowling alley/entertainment venue in front of children.

Photo Credit: Vernon Police Department
Kathy Reakes
Tolland County resident John Tobia, age 55, of Vernon, was arrested Wednesday, Aug. 28, for the Tuesday, Aug. 27 incident at Spare Time Entertainment in Vernon.d

According to Vernon Police Lt. Robert Marra, an investigation that Tobia had exposed himself to a child in the game room at the bowling all

Tobia was taken into custody without incident and charged with:

  • Risk of injury to a child
  • Breach of peace
  • Public indecency

He was held on a $250,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Aug. 29.

Anyone with more information regarding Tobia’s actions is urged to call Vernon Police at 860-872-9126.

