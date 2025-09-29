Uninsured CT Driver Hit 120 MPH While Racing On I-84 Before Crashing In Vernon: Police

Wayne Ferguson, 21, of West Haven, called 911 just after 8:45 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 28, to report he’d been involved in a two-car crash while street racing another vehicle on the interstate, Connecticut State Police said. No one was hurt.

Investigators said he reported driving between 110 and 120 mph while he and the other driver wove through traffic across all three lanes of I-84. He told the dispatcher he tried to pass a vehicle in the center lane but struck another car in the process, police said.

Witnesses told police the black Infiniti in the race sped away.

Ferguson admitted his vehicle was not insured.

Authorities charged Ferguson with reckless driving, illegal racing on a highway, and driving without insurance, along with other traffic infractions, police said.

He was released after posting a $500 bond, authorities noted.

Investigators continue to search for the other driver involved.

Authorities ask anyone with information about the black Infiniti or its driver to contact Trooper Jarred Bolduc at 860-896-3200 or [email protected].

