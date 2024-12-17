Stephen Lewis, 34, of Manchester, was charged with assault in the second degree, misconduct with a motor vehicle, distracted driving, and failure to exercise reasonable care near a vulnerable user on a public way, Vernon Police said.

Lewis was behind the wheel of a Toyota Sienna that crashed into Anna Krocheski, 81, and her husband, Joseph Krocheski, 83, around 9:30 a.m. on June 12 as they crossed Warren Avenue, officials said.

Paramedics took them both to Hartford Hospital, where Anna died of her injuries. She left behind five children and six grandchildren, her obituary said.

Her husband, Joe, survived his injuries. They would have celebrated their 57th wedding anniversary five days after the crash.

Lewis cooperated with the police in the investigation. Authorities did not say how he was distracted when he crashed into the couple.

He was ordered held on a $75,000 bond, Vernon police said.

