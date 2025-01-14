School Bus Involved In Crash With Car In Vernon

The crash was reported just after 2:40 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 13, near South Street and Crown Street in Vernon. The school bus and the car were damaged in the wreck.

None of the Vernon Center Middle students were injured, but the driver of the other vehicle, who was determined to be at fault in the crash, was treated for pain at the scene.

The students were evaluated and the bus continued on its route for those whose parents hadn't already picked them up.

Police asked residents to be mindful of their surroundings while behind the wheel.

