Philip Pietras, of Enfield, was charged with 20 counts of second-degree larceny and 60 counts of intent to defraud funeral service contracts, Vernon police said. Authorities say they've identified 110 families who were victims of the scheme.

The investigation started in April. Vernon police said they were looking into more than 40 complaints against Pietras Family Funeral Homes in Coventry, Vernon, and East Windsor.

Earlier this month, Coventry police arrested Pietras after people reported they had entered prepaid funeral contracts with the Coventry-Pietras Funeral Home as far back as 10 years ago. Police said those contracts were fraudulent.

Coventry police said they are investigating 19 cases involving 22 victims who reported losing more than $165,000.

Pietras already faced charges in that case, including 22 counts of selling a funeral service contract with intent to defraud, 11 counts of second-degree larceny by embezzlement, and one count of second-degree forgery.

In June, Pietras pleaded not guilty to a first-degree larceny charge connected to his April arrest. In that investigation, police said Pietras used the cash to gamble, shop, and dine out.

The Mohegan Sun told police Pietra had lost more than $1.2 million from 2010 to 2024. Investigators said he wagered more than $8 million at Foxwoods during that time, according to the arrest warrant.

