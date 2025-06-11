Pedestrian Hospitalized After Car Strike In Vernon; Police Investigating Crash

Officers responded to the area of 1270 Hartford Turnpike shortly before 8:45 p.m. and found the man lying in the roadway with severe injuries, authorities said.

Emergency crews transported him to Hartford Hospital, where he was treated and later released Wednesday morning, Vernon police said.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Authorities are asking anyone who witnessed the incident or has information to contact Vernon police at 860-872-9126.

