Middle-Aged Man Rescued From Vernon Playground Slide, Learns He’s Not Age-Appropriate

Firefighters were called to Northeast School on East Street in Vernon, where the man became wedged in a plastic slide around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16.

The man was found “feet and head first” inside the slide’s middle section, forcing rescuers to dismantle it to free him.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to complete the rescue, which was far from simple.

Crews brought in a boom crane to stabilize the structure, ventilated the tube to keep the man cool, and administered oxygen while working to remove him.

