Middle-Aged Man Rescued From Vernon Playground Slide, Learns He’s Not Age-Appropriate

A 40-year-old Connecticut man who is young at heart but middle-aged in body had to be rescued after he got stuck in a tube slide. 

 Photo Credit: Vernon Fire Department
Josh Lanier
Firefighters were called to Northeast School on East Street in Vernon, where the man became wedged in a plastic slide around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 16. 

The man was found “feet and head first” inside the slide’s middle section, forcing rescuers to dismantle it to free him.

It took firefighters about 30 minutes to complete the rescue, which was far from simple.

Crews brought in a boom crane to stabilize the structure, ventilated the tube to keep the man cool, and administered oxygen while working to remove him.

